Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Acquires New Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOS. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.91. 3,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,731. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $60.39 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.05 and its 200 day moving average is $73.72.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

