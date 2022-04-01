Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,161 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.87.

BK stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.96. The stock had a trading volume of 18,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,896,960. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $45.80 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average of $56.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

