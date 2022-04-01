Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Buys New Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,054,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,404,000 after purchasing an additional 495,296 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 5,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ITB traded down $2.49 on Friday, hitting $59.26. 3,199,923 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.78. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.