Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $303,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.35.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GILD traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.98. The company had a trading volume of 111,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,292,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $73.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.87.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.