Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TPX. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.75.

TPX stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,669. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $26.90 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.76.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

