TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TMST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on TimkenSteel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

NYSE:TMST traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,023. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.84. TimkenSteel has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.81.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.50 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TimkenSteel will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,969,000 after buying an additional 312,542 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,930,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,336,000 after buying an additional 106,735 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,195,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,719,000 after buying an additional 118,665 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,104,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,220,000 after buying an additional 326,697 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,809,000 after buying an additional 10,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.