TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TETRA Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

Shares of TTI stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,613,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.45. TETRA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.95.

In related news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 200,471 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $713,676.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 98,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,030 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 24,875 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,135,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 270,131 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 66,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

