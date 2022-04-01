Short Interest in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Grows By 30.0%

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 181,500 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get urban-gro alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of urban-gro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of urban-gro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of urban-gro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of urban-gro by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 122,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 53,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of urban-gro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 26.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UGRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded urban-gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of urban-gro in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of urban-gro in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

urban-gro stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,527. urban-gro has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $116.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.55.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that urban-gro will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

urban-gro Company Profile (Get Rating)

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for urban-gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for urban-gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.