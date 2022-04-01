Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,100 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 328,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 175,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,825. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.10.
About Titan Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.
