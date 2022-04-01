Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TRQ. Citigroup raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Eight Capital raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.17.

TRQ traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $30.37. 2,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,108. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $30.68. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.27.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $503.90 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRQ. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

