Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Sells 832 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in Visa by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Visa by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,603,166,000 after buying an additional 3,751,620 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,719,828,000 after buying an additional 3,562,125 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Visa by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,000,734,000 after buying an additional 3,145,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Visa by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after buying an additional 2,446,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,783 shares of company stock worth $7,489,733. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.00. The company had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,448,099. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.57 and its 200 day moving average is $216.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

