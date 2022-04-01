PVH (NYSE:PVH) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Citigroup

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $105.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PVH. Morgan Stanley cut PVH from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Wedbush cut PVH from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PVH from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PVH presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.25.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $76.61 on Thursday. PVH has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.75.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 2.15%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 1.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 3.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

