Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share.
Shares of PLSE opened at $4.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74. Pulse Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $29.16. The firm has a market cap of $144.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.61.
PLSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on Pulse Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Pulse Biosciences from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Pulse Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.
