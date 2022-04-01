Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

Shares of PLSE opened at $4.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74. Pulse Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $29.16. The firm has a market cap of $144.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.61.

PLSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on Pulse Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Pulse Biosciences from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

