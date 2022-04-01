Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,248.43% and a negative return on equity of 106.12%.

CBIO stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 4,353.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,771,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,732,123 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 238,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 77.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 46,330 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 41.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 15,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 79,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

