Barclays Raises CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target to $32.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CNP. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.08.

CNP stock opened at $30.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $31.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.17.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

