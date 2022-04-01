Bellwether Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $5.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,576.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,725. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,497.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,657.46. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,277.41 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The company has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. OTR Global lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,965.48.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

