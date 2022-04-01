Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 13,003 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Bellwether Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 13,003 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 540.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

INMD traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.00. 5,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.74. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. InMode’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

