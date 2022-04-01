Bellwether Advisors LLC Buys 121 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 576.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Roku by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 1,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $325.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.04.

Shares of Roku stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $125.62. The stock had a trading volume of 15,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,637,665. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.91 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.26 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.90.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $13,375,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 405,946 shares of company stock worth $70,188,874. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.