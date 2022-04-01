Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.40.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of VRNS traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.15. 155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,444. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $73.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 52.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Varonis Systems by 110.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.