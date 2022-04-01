Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.80.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

VIRT stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.22. 1,144,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,859. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.62. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $38.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of -0.43.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.39. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $125,000,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 49.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,903,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,970,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 215,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.