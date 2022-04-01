Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,600 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the February 28th total of 372,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 455,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NVNXF opened at $4.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36. Novonix has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

Novonix Company Profile

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. The company operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

