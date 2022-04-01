Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WABC has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.50. The company had a trading volume of 100,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,445. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.59. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $65.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.75.

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $53.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.74 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 39.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,000 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,954,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,470,000 after buying an additional 24,868 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,468,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,799,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,079,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,315,000 after buying an additional 47,844 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,123,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.