Greif (NYSE:GEF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.300-$6.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Greif from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:GEF traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.80. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,632. Greif has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.43.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Greif had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Greif will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.11%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Greif by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,988,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

