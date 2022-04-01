Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, April 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Wam Alternative Assets’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
In related news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 27,257 shares of Wam Alternative Assets stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.10 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of A$29,982.70 ($22,543.38).
Wam Alternative Assets Company Profile (Get Rating)
