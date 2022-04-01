Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, April 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Wam Alternative Assets’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

In related news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 27,257 shares of Wam Alternative Assets stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.10 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of A$29,982.70 ($22,543.38).

Wam Alternative Assets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd specializes in investments in venture capital, private equity, private real estate including infrastructure, commodities, farmland, agricultural water entitlements, and real assets such as water rights.

