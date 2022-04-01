Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aravive had a negative net margin of 249.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.44%.

Shares of ARAV stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. Aravive has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aravive by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,969 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aravive by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 61,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aravive by 606.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 158,101 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

