Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.700-$3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.99 billion-$4.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.04 billion.Pentair also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.800 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.14.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $54.21 on Friday. Pentair has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.16 and a 200-day moving average of $67.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,577,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,173,000 after purchasing an additional 60,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,377,000 after purchasing an additional 54,495 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 31,265 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

