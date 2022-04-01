Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.22.

EHC stock opened at $71.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.93. Encompass Health has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

