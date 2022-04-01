CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Raised to $78.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Argus from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s previous close.

CMS has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Shares of CMS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.94. 2,226,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,050. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.02 and its 200-day moving average is $62.93. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in CMS Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

