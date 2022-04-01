International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Insider Patrick Magee Purchases 2,500 Shares

International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT – Get Rating) insider Patrick Magee acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 633 ($8.29) per share, for a total transaction of £15,825 ($20,729.63).
Shares of LON IBT traded down GBX 8.40 ($0.11) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 630.60 ($8.26). 53,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,715. International Biotechnology Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 575 ($7.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 773.25 ($10.13). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 639.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 695.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of £259.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95.
About International Biotechnology Trust (Get Rating)
See Also
