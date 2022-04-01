International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Insider Patrick Magee Purchases 2,500 Shares

International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT – Get Rating) insider Patrick Magee acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 633 ($8.29) per share, for a total transaction of £15,825 ($20,729.63).

Shares of LON IBT traded down GBX 8.40 ($0.11) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 630.60 ($8.26). 53,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,715. International Biotechnology Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 575 ($7.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 773.25 ($10.13). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 639.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 695.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of £259.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95.

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

