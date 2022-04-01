StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Winmark from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Winmark stock traded down $6.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $220.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.92 million, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.79. Winmark has a 12-month low of $182.50 and a 12-month high of $277.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.55.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 51.04% and a negative return on equity of 206.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

In related news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.26, for a total transaction of $351,630.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WINA. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Winmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Winmark by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Winmark by 96.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Winmark by 465.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Winmark by 32.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

