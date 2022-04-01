Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $440,000 in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 696.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.50. 3,672,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $186.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.91.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MTB has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.47.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

