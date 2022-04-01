1,199 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Acquired by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,161 shares of company stock worth $927,891 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,342. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $184.85 and a one year high of $248.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

