Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,564 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.54. 4,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,954. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $132.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.88.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
