14,902 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,902 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in AT&T by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after buying an additional 25,849,299 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in AT&T by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,644,000 after buying an additional 12,483,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in AT&T by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,200,000 after buying an additional 6,227,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AT&T by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,714,000 after buying an additional 3,005,913 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.74. 2,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,856,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.87. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $169.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

