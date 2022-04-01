Stephens Increases C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $115.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Stephens from $110.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.90.

NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,228. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $112.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,996,000 after buying an additional 444,683 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 58.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 72.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

