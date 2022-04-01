Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Downgraded by Jonestrading to Hold

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jonestrading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SBTX. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ:SBTX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,161. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.17. Silverback Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $47.39. The stock has a market cap of $123.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBTX. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

