PGGM Investments Sells 372 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in ResMed were worth $6,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 32.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock opened at $242.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.51. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.31, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.34. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.09 and a 1-year high of $301.34.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,505,593 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RMD. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

