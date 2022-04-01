Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,766 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 23,126 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,195,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $166,037,000 after acquiring an additional 54,591 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 19,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

NYSE:VZ opened at $50.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

