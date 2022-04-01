GMO Internet (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.45 and last traded at $23.45. 693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GMO Internet in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average of $24.70.

GMO Internet, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It operates through Internet Infrastructure, Online Advertising and Media, Internet Finance, and Cryptocurrency segments. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, Website creation support, marketing support, community, contents, app, and IoT.

