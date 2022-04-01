PGGM Investments Reduces Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $203.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.68. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.83 and a beta of 1.29. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.99.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $7,500,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total value of $695,983.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

