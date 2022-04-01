PGGM Investments Sells 122,021 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,021 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 9.6% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 51.2% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OGN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 1,899.41% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Organon & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.