Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.35.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $82.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $91.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.81. The firm has a market cap of $348.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

