Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,949,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,725 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,943,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,889,000 after purchasing an additional 189,304 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,673,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,991,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,461,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,493,000 after purchasing an additional 52,631 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 917,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,376,000 after purchasing an additional 36,818 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.42. The stock had a trading volume of 245,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,573,457. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.86 and its 200 day moving average is $92.30. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.85 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50.

