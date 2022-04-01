Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS.

Axcella Health stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.57. 62,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,566. Axcella Health has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXLA shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.04.

In other Axcella Health news, CEO William Hinshaw sold 16,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $27,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David R. Epstein bought 26,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $49,999.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 3,230,366 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,999 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axcella Health by 579.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Axcella Health by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axcella Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

