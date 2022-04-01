BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI) Stock Price Up 0%

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.22 and last traded at $49.22. Approximately 5,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.21.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.72.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 44,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 7.35% of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
