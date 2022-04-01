American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI) Trading Down 0.3%

American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Get Rating) shares fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.61 and last traded at $46.62. 852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 6,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average of $48.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Century Multisector Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,761,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,123,000 after buying an additional 66,155 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,973,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,811,000 after buying an additional 369,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in American Century Multisector Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in American Century Multisector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,202,000.

