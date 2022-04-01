BOMB Tops 24 Hour Volume of $288,869.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, BOMB has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can now be bought for $1.33 or 0.00002910 BTC on major exchanges. BOMB has a market cap of $1.18 million and $288,869.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,506.23 or 0.99911291 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00063118 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00030329 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002119 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,611 coins and its circulating supply is 893,823 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

