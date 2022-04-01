Ignition Trading 21% Lower This Week (IC)

Ignition (IC) traded 367.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 1st. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $159,691.88 and $807.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One Ignition coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,506.23 or 0.99911291 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00063118 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00030329 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002119 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,537,618 coins and its circulating supply is 1,524,445 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.