Ilustrato Pictures International (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Trading Up 4.5%

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 9,263,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 15,575,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29.

Get Ilustrato Pictures International alerts:

Ilustrato Pictures International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ILUS)

Ilustrato Pictures International, Inc is an investment company, which focuses on acquiring businesses in the technology, engineering & manufacturing sector. The company was founded on April 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ilustrato Pictures International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilustrato Pictures International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.