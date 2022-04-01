Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI) Trading Down 0.1%

Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.16 and last traded at $25.19. 2,329 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average is $28.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

